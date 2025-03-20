Animated film 'Elio' to release in Indian theatres on June 20

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Disney and Pixar's "Elio", an animated science fiction adventure film, is scheduled to be released in India on June 20.

Disney Studios India will release the film in the country.

"Elio" is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina, and produced by Mary Alice Drumm, a press release stated.

The film voice stars Yonas Kibreab as the 11-year-old Elio whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, recent Academy Award winner Zoe Saldana as Elio's Aunt Olga, and Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Elio's unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien.

"In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs. For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film 'Elio,' the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession.

"So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be," read the official synopsis of the movie.

"Elio" also features the voices of Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO. PTI RDS RDS RDS