Animated film 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram' to be screened at Maha Kumbh on Wednesday

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP): The Hindi version of the Indo-Japanese animated film "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram" will be screened at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Advertisment

The special screening will take place at 10 am at the Divya Prem Seva Camp, Sector 6, near Netra Kumbh. Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun will grace the event as the chief guest.

The screening is one of the many new features introduced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this year's Maha Kumbh, the statement said, adding that this is the first time that an animated film will be screened at the religious congregation.

The film vividly portrays the extraordinary tale of Lord Ram, his unwavering devotion and the triumph of righteousness over evil. Designed especially for children, this initiative promises to inspire and entertain families and audiences of all age groups.

Advertisment

Organisers have highlighted that the film's appeal would make it a memorable experience for the attendees. Set for a nationwide rerelease on January 24, the screening of the animated film at the Maha Kumbh adds a unique significance to the event, the statement added.