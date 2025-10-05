Anita Hassanandani wins Zee TV reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

New Delhi: Television actor Anita Hassanandani has emerged as the winner of Zee TV show "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon".

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show revolved around 12 women moving to a rural area, leaving the city comforts behind.

Other contestants in the show had to spend over 60 days in the rural setting without gadgets, luxuries, or shortcuts, while experiencing village chores, navigating daily life, and embracing the simplicity and wisdom of age-old customs.

The actor, known for her work in television serials such as "Kkavyanjali", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", and "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", said her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv Reddy became her biggest motivation to win the trophy at the competition.

"When I agreed to be part of 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon', I knew it would push me far out of my comfort zone, but I didn’t anticipate just how much I would grow through the experience. From day one, I kept telling myself I wanted to win this for Aaravv and Rohit; they have been my biggest motivation throughout," she said in a statement.

"Every time I struggled or missed home, I thought of them and pushed myself harder. Today, holding this trophy feels surreal. It’s not just my win; it’s our win as a family. This journey has been raw, emotional, humbling and truly unforgettable; I’ll carry these lessons with me forever," she added.

Singha said the actor "stood out with her determination and grace". “Hosting 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon' has been incredibly special because it brought me back to the village life I grew up around and cherished. Watching these amazing Chhoriyas step away from their urban comfort zones and embrace the simplicity of gaon life with such honesty was inspiring. Anita stood out with her determination and grace and watching her lift the trophy was the perfect ending to this journey," he said.

"For me, every contestant is a winner because they discovered strength and joy in life’s simple thing, something we often forget in today’s fast-paced world. Also, indeed, it was great working with them. My best wishes and blessings to all the contestants of 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon' in their lives ahead," he added.

Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Sumukhi Suresh, Anjuum Faakih, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Erika Packard, Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi Mehra, Dolly Javed, among others, were also the contestants alongside Hassanandani.