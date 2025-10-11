Anjum Rajabali terms bias against Indian screenwriters by global streamers ‘modern-day colonialism’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Veteran screenwriter Anjum Rajabali has criticised global streaming platforms for treating Indian writers unfairly compared to their international counterparts, terming the bias "modern-day colonialism".

Rajabali, best known for films such as "Ghulam", "Pukar", "The Legend of Bhagat Singh" and "Raajneeti", was speaking at a special panel discussion during the annual general meeting (AGM) of the International Affiliation of Writers Guilds (IAWG), hosted in India for the first time by the Screenwriters Association (SWA).

The three-day global summit brought together representatives from 15 guilds across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Africa and Asia to discuss the urgent issues faced by writers worldwide.

"It’s modern-day colonialism, because you (streamers) are treating them (international creators) differently than you are treating us. If they deserve those rights, so do we.

"The same companies that give them residuals, mandated by law, are resisting royalties to us, again mandated by law," Rajabali said.

Rajabali, who has been at the forefront of SWA’s fight for fair pay and contractual rights, said the system remains stacked against writers.

"Producers and streamers in India are working under a feudal hangover, and every big company is scared of allowing the unions to gain in power or authority above them, even when that is the way to justice," he added.

In the panel discussion, he was joined by Laura Blum-Smith, Assistant Executive Director, Writers Guild of America West; Jennifer Davidson, Chair of IAWG and of the Writers’ Guild of Ireland and Peter Matessi, President Australian Writers Guild.

Blum-Smith noted that streaming had become "a means of exploitation and erosion of the sustainability of screenwriting jobs". " We are getting to do more work for less pay," she added.

Davidson said, "When it comes to global streamers, what they are going to get away with in America today, they are going to get away with that and even worse in all our countries." The AGM addressed key concerns including lack of royalties, unfair contracts, low pay, and producer interference in union activities. Delegates also discussed the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence on screenwriting and the need for global safeguards around its ethical and legal use.

Rajabali said the conference underlined the need for solidarity among writers worldwide.

"This displays that it’s not just us alone struggling for writers’ rights because we haven’t had a tradition of collective bargaining in our country. Given the number of screenwriters who would like to get work and are capable of delivering it, there aren’t enough jobs available — a common problem in many countries," he added.

Rajabali, along with SWA members Zaman Habib and Mitesh Shah, represented India at the event.