Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for husband Vicky Jain post his hospitalisation

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Actor Ankita Lokhande penned a lengthy note for husband and businessman Vicky Jain after he was hospitalised due to an injury.

The 40-year-old posted a series of pictures alongside Jain and asked fans and followers to send their wishes to him.

"It’s always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light.

"Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down that’s what home feels like to me," the "Pavitra Rishta" actor wrote.

She wished him to get well soon and asked fans for their prayers for Vicky's quick recovery.

"Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We’ll walk through every storm, every battle, together.. through thick and thin, just like we promised. You’re my strength, my calm, my forever. And that’s exactly what I am for you too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky," she concluded.

The couple began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in 2021. Lokhande recently appeared in cooking competition-based comedy show "Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment". PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR