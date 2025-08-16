Anna Faris, Regina Hall to feature in 'Scary Movie 6', film to release on June 12, 2026

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (PTI) Hollywood actors Anna Faris and Regina Hall are set to return for the sixth installment of the "Scary Movie" franchise.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, Faris and Hall will reprise their roles of Cindy and Brenda in the upcoming film from the Wayans brothers. It is slated to release on June 12, 2026.

Actor and writer Marlon Wayans, who has featured in two previous installments of the film series, confirmed the news with a post on his official Instagram handle on Friday.

It had a throwback picture of Faris and Hall from the first film. They played the roles of Cindy and Brenda, respectively. The caption read "SM 6".

The franchise began 25 years ago, with the first film "Scary Movie" released in 2000, which was one of the highest-grossing R-rated horror movies. The following installments were released in 2001, 2003, 2006, and 2013.

The first two films were helmed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, followed by the third and fourth films being directed by David Zucker. The last installment was made by Malcolm D Lee.

"We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for," Faris and Hall said in a joint statement.

"Scary Movie 6" is produced by the Wayans brothers alongside Rick Alvarez. It will also be the first time in 18 years for brothers to reunite for writing an original script for the restart of the horror parody franchise.