Anna Kendrick, Seth Rogen in talks to star in 'Babies'

Los Angeles, Aug 29 (PTI) Actors Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen are in negotiations to feature in an upcoming comedy film, titled "Babies".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the project is a Los Angeles-set contemporary comedy drama.

It will be helmed by Lauren Miller Rogen, best known for directing the 2018 film "Like Father", starring Kristen Bell and Seth in the lead roles. Lauren Miller will direct from her own screenplay.

The plot of the film revolves around Annie (Anna) and her husband Aaron (Seth), struggling with the decision of whether or not to bring a child into the world, or become instant co-parents when their newly-divorced friend moves into their home with her 3-year-old.

The production of the film is expected to begin in November and will take place in Los Angeles.

Anna's latest work is "Another Simple Favor", co-starring Blake Lively. Directed by Paul Feig, the film began streaming on Prime Video on May 1. It was a sequel to the 2018 release "A Simple Favor", which was also directed by Paul and was based on Darcey Bell's novel.

Rogen is set to star in "Good Fortune", a comedy film from Aziz Ansari, slated to release in October. The film is headlined by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves. PTI ATR ATR