Anna Kendrick's 'Woman of the Hour' to stream on Lionsgate Play from Nov 29

New Delhi: Hollywood star Anna Kendrick's directorial debut film "Woman of the Hour" will be available for streaming in India on Lionsgate Play on November 29.

Also starring Kendrick, the crime thriller is based on the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala and his 1978 appearance on the television show "The Dating Game".

The actor, known for starring in films such as "Up in the Air", "Pitch Perfect", "The Accountant" and "A Simple Favor", essays the role of Sheryl Bradshaw, an aspiring actor who goes looking for love on the dating show.

"But, when her path crosses with Rodney Alcala (played by Daniel Zovatto ), a charming but notorious serial killer, Sheryl’s quest for romance quickly spirals into a horrifying nightmare," the official plotline read.

"Woman of the Hour" had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023. It also features Nicolette Robinson and Tony Hale.