Anna Sawai says it's 'exciting' to portray Yoko Ono in 'The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event'

London, Feb 22 (PTI) Actor Anna Sawai said she is excited to essay the role of Japanese music legend Yoko Ono in filmmaker Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part cinematic event on the British band The Beatles.

Sawai called Ono an "incredible artist" and said it's very meaningful to her to be able to portray a musician's story in the film. "It’s just exciting because her story is so inspirational to me, and people really don’t know the true person that she was," she told entertainment magazine People in an interview.

"She’s an incredible artist. And also, she just was an independent woman, and people didn’t like that. They wanted John for themselves, and she was an easy target. And I think it’s very meaningful for me to be able to tell her story...Just how bold she is... I love her. She’s so cool," she added.

"The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event” will feature Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Formed in 1960 by Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr, The Beatles became one of the most influential bands in music history with songs such as “Hey Jude”, “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, “Yesterday” and “Penny Lane”, before breaking up in 1970.

The project will chronicle the story of the iconic band through four separate films, each told from the perspective of one of its members.

Sawai will next feature in "How to Rob a Bank", which is set to release in September. It also stars Nicholas Hoult alongside the actor. PTI ATR ATR ATR