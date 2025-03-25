Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson-starrer 'Verity' to hit big screen on May 15, 2026

Los Angeles: "Verity" starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson is set to have a worldwide release on May 15, 2026.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film also stars Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordóva and Brady Wagner, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

"Struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh is hired as a ghostwriter for renowned author Verity Crawford under mysterious circumstances, but her assignment takes a dark turn after discovering chilling autobiographical notes,” reads the film's logline.

The upcoming film is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book of the same name. Hoover previously had her book It Ends With Us adapted into a movie, which was released last year and featured Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the lead roles.

Her other novels, "Reminders of Him" and "Regretting You" are also being adapted into films.

"Verity" is produced by Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Stacey Sher, Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Hathaway and Hoover.