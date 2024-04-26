Anne Hathaway on development of 'The Princess Diaries 3': We’re in a good place

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Anne Hathaway says the third installment of "The Princess Diaries" is on.

Hathaway, 41, who recently starred opposite Nicholas Galitzine in "The idea of You", said in an interview with the V magazine that despite being unable to share the updates, the project is "in a good place".

“We’re in a good place,” she said. “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.” The actor portrayed the role of princess Mia Thermopolis in the previous two films.

Directed by Meg Cabot, the first part released in 2001 followed by a sequel in 2004 "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement", which was directed by Garry Marshall.

Hathaway has been a part of several other projects including "Ella Enchanted", "Dark Waters", "Alice in Wonderland", "The Hustle", "The Intern" and her latest "The Idea of You" which is directed by Michael Showalter and revolves around a 40-year-old woman who gets into a relationship with the 24-year-old band singer.