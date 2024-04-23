Anne Hathaway recalls 'gross' audition where she had to 'make out' with 10 different men

Los Angeles, Apr 23 (PTI) Hollywood star Anne Hathaway has spoken about a particularly "gross" experience where she was asked to make out with 10 male performers for a chemistry test.

In an interview with V magazine, Hathaway said it was “normal” earlier to ask actors to make out with potential co-stars during chemistry tests.

"Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it," Hathaway said.

"I was told, 'We have ten guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross,” she added.

The Oscar-winning actor said she was worried about being called “difficult” for not adhering to the industry standards at the time. However, things have changed for the better now, she added.

"And I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labelled 'difficult', so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better," Hathaway said.

She currently stars in the romantic comedy "The Idea of You", which the Hollywood actor has also produced through her banner Welle Entertainment.

Hathaway said the team took a different approach in the male lead in the movie. It is played by Nicholas Galitzine.

"We asked each of the actors coming in to choose a song that they felt their character would love, that they would put on to get my character to dance, and then we’d do a short little improv. I was sitting in a chair like we had come in from dinner or a walk or something, we pressed play, and we just started dancing together,” Hathaway said.

"We had met a number of young men already, but I remember laughing when Nick walked in because he was so ridiculously perfect for the part. I just thought, he is it," she added.

In "The Idea of You", Hathaway plays Solene Marchand, a 40-year-old single mother who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is set to premiere on Prime Video globally on May 2. PTI RB BK BK