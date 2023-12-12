Anne Hathaway says 'lucky thing' that her 'Barbie' movie didn't get made

Los Angeles: Anne Hathaway is a fan of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's "Barbie" and feels it's a lucky that her version of the movie never took off. The actor was attached to star in Sony's Barbie movie. Alethea Jones was set to direct the movie but the project fell through.

Robbie's production company, Lucky Chap, managed to convince Warner Bros to explore the movie with the actor attached to play the famous doll.

And Hathaway believes that it's a good thing that her version did not take off. "The thing that’s so exciting about what Margot and Greta and Ryan and America and that entire phenomenal team (did) is they hit a bullseye,” the 'Eileen' star said during an appearance on Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“The bullseye caused the entire world to reach this level of ecstasy. Now imagine that version, that much energy, that much anticipation, that much emotion, but it’s not the right version. So I actually think of it as a lucky thing," she added.

Hathaway praised Robbie for promoting inspiring stuff through her production venture.

“Just as a cinema-goer and just as a woman in Hollywood since I was a kid, I’m thrilled by the development. If I believed that the version I was attached to could have done that, yeah, I might feel differently about it, but I genuinely think their (film) was the best possible version. So it’s actually very easy to just be thrilled and happy.

"I’m also a person who loves watching women kill it. I just do, I just love it. And also, to do so well, so undeniably that they actually had to write new records, come on! … I think it’s probably going to make things better.”

"Barbie", a live action version centred around the existential crisis of the famous doll, was one of the highest grossing movies of the year, earning USD 1.4 billion at the box office.