Another big budget Tamil film, ‘Parasakthi’, reportedly held up over censor clearance too

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) The release of 'Parasakthi', slated to follow actor Vijay’s 'Jana Nayagan' in the Pongal lineup, has reportedly been held up due to delays in obtaining certification from CBFC, triggering wider concern within the Tamil film industry about the censor process.

Industry sources said the film, a big-budget production expected to open a day after 'Jana Nayagan' on January 10, had not received clearance from the board as of Thursday evening.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film starring Sivakarthikeyan, 'Jayam' Ravi and Sreeleela, is set in the 1960s and explores the themes of social realities and resistance.

A two-day exhibition organised by the makers of the film at Valluvar Kottam here recently, as part of the film promotion, where the film set was recreated for public viewing, was a huge hit among people and had to be extended for over a week.

The uncertainty over certification has impacted theatre bookings across several centres, with exhibitors refraining from opening advance sales for both festival releases until certification is confirmed.

As of Thursday evening, BookMyShow, has listed only three theatres selling the tickets in Chennai -- all three are in the suburbs of the city.

The film, produced by Dawn Pictures, is being distributed by Red Giant Movies, founded by Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

PTI’s efforts to reach Kongara for comments were not immediately successful.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj expressed concern over the situation, pointing out that both major and independent productions were facing obstacles due to what he termed "tough times for cinema".

In a post on X on Thursday, he said, "Bookings are yet to open in many centres due to the issue of certificate for other big budget film #Parasakthi slated to release day after tomorrow..." Subbaraj said the current censorship process, particularly for large-scale releases with overseas schedules, required what he described as "streamlining and flexibility," adding that film teams needed at least three months of clearance time to avoid last-minute disruption.

"Otherwise, postponement of big films on festival dates will eventually kill the industry," he remarked.

Neither CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) nor the production team have issued any official statement regarding the certification status of 'Parasakthi'.