Another film city to come up at Igatpuri in Nashik district; govt approves land for project

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) A film city modelled on the one currently operating in Mumbai's Goregaon area will come up at Igatpuri, a hill town in Nashik district in North Maharashtra, as the state government on Monday approved land for the project.

The proposed film city in Igatpuri, around 150km from Mumbai, will be modelled on Mumbai's Dadasaheb Phalke Chittranagri, a sprawling complex housing indoor studios, outdoor sets, and facilities for filming movies and television shows.

The decision to allocate land for the project was taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (finance & planning) where senior cabinet members Chhagan Bhujbal (food, civil supplies & consumer protection) and Ashish Shelar (IT and cultural affairs) were also present.

Speaking at the meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai, Pawar said the revenue department has been directed to transfer the earmarked government land in Igatpuri to the department of cultural affairs for the proposed hub for the Indian film industry.

Bhujbal, an MLA from Nashik district, noted the proposed site at Igatpuri is naturally rich and scenic and easily accessible from the financial and entertainment capital via the Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Highway.

"Soon, a grand film city will be developed here (Igatpuri) following the model of Goregaon Film City," he added.

Under the Nashik Division Development Programme 2009, the government had sanctioned Rs 10 crore between 2009 and 2012 for creating a film hub in Nashik.

A survey of 54.58 hectares of government land at Mundegaon village under Igatpuri taluka has been conducted, and a proposal has been sent by the Nashik district collector to the revenue department for its transfer to the cultural affairs department.

A feasibility study was commissioned through the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City Corporation and Mitcon, a technical consulting organization, which submitted a report to the Maharashtra Film and Cultural Development Corporation.

Pawar informed that leading professional services firm KPMG has been appointed as a consultant to analyse the report and provide a financial viability and gap analysis by the end of November.

Cultural Affairs Minister Shelar said his department supports the establishment of a film city in Nashik district and has instructed the appointment of a project management consultant to take the proposal forward.

Nashik Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam suggested the inclusion of an amusement park alongside the film city to attract visitors.