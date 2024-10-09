'Another Round' director Thomas Vinterberg to head Marrakech Film Festival jury

Los Angeles: Danish director Thomas Vinterberg, best known for the Oscar-winning film "Another Round", is set to preside over the jury of the 21st edition of the Marrakech Film Festival.

The gala is set to run from November 29 to December 7 in the ancient Moroccan city, reported Variety.

It will mark the first time that Vinterberg, also known for "The Celebration", "The Hunt", and "Far from the Madding Crowd", attends the festival.

"In this rapidly changing and increasingly divided world, festivals such as Marrakech provide a much-needed window into a wide variety of cultures.

"Films can describe what cannot be explained. Make us understand the unacceptable. And there is indeed a lot to understand right now," the filmmaker said in a statement.

The Marrakech jury will award its Etoile d'Or to one of the 14 first and second films in the festival's international competition.

Vinterberg's latest work is the climate change-themed TV miniseries "Families Like Ours". The show, which had its world premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival in September, will air in Denmark this month.