Anthology movie ‘Yuva Sapno Ka Safar’ to release on April 11 on Waves OTT

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) “Yuva Sapno Ka Safar”, an eight-part anthology series from acclaimed directors, including Rima Das, Alankrita Srivastava and Suparn Verma, is set to release on April 11 on Prasar Bharati’s Waves OTT platform.

Billed as a tribute to the spirit of youth and the relationships that shape us, “Yuva Sapno Ka Safar” explores love, dreams, and unbreakable bonds through masterfully crafted narratives.

The eight-part series brings together a collection of compelling stories set against the backdrop of eight distinct cities across India.

The stories include Amritsar-set “Khatti Meethein Yaadein”, directed by Nitya Mehra and starring Dalai Mulchandani and Aneet Kaur; “Bandra Christmas”, set in Mumbai and helmed by Alankrita Srivastava, featuring Ayesha Kaduskar and Saloni Batra.

“Bhagode”, a gripping tale from Haryana directed by K M Ayappa, stars Gurjot Singh Virk, Riyansh Taneja, Jatin Dhaunchak & Sanjeev Yadav.

Other films in the anthology are “Backstage”, set in Cochin and directed by Anjali Menon starring Padmapriya and Rima Kallingal, and “Samudra”, a poignant narrative set in Kanyakumari, directed by Karan Kapadia and starring Danish Sood, Zahan Kapoor.

Another story is “Samurai Stingray”, set in Mussoorie and directed by Suparn Verma. It features Darsheel Safary, Ashlesha Thakur, and Udit Pandey.

Adding to the lineup, “Tongue Twister”, a Goa-set story from Razy and starring Divya Dutta, while “Coconut Dreams”, set in Assam and directed by Rima Das, will have Shahana Goswami and Lima Das in it.

“Yuva Sapno Ka Safar” is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Aarrav Jindal and Ashi Dua Sara.

Screwvala said through the upcoming film, they’ve tried to present stories that are both rooted and aspirational.

“Each episode offers a slice of India, its culture and dreams, seen through the lens of young protagonists navigating life, relationships, and identity,” the producer said in a statement.

Jindal added, "This series, with some of the finest talents from the industry, is a celebration of the voices and dreams that often go unheard. With every city and every story, we wanted to spotlight the incredible diversity of our country while also showing that the hopes and fears of young people are universally understood."