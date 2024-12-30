Anthony Hopkins marks 49 years of sobriety: If you are having a problem with booze, there is help

Los Angeles: British cinema and stage veteran Anthony Hopkins, who marked 49 years of sobriety two days before his 87th birthday, has urged those battling alcohol addiction to seek help.

Advertisment

Hopkins shared a video on Instagram on Sunday in which he spoke about living without alcohol and how at one point his drinking habits started impacting his lifestyle.

"One day at a time. 49 years. Life is in session," the Oscar-winning actor wrote in the caption of his post.

Advertisment

"Forty-nine years ago today, I stopped. And I was having such fun. But then I realised I was in big, big trouble, because I couldn't remember anything, and I was driving a car, drunk out of my skull," he said in the video.

The 86-year-old actor, known for films such as "The Silence of the Lambs", "The Remains of the Day", "The Mask of Zorro", "Nixon", and "The Father", quit drinking in December 1975.

On "that fatal day", Hopkins said he realised he needed help.

Advertisment

"So I got it. I phoned up a group of people like me — alcoholics. And that was it. Sober. I've had more fun these 49 years than ever. If you do have a problem, having fun is wonderful, having a drink is fine.

"But if you are having a problem with the booze, there is help. It's not a terrible deal. It's a condition. If you're allergic to alcohol, get some help. There's plenty of help around." The actor said it took him some time to realise that he was "not unique".

"There are thousands of people around like me. Anyway, I got sober and, it sounds a dull word, but I've had a wonderful life. They still employ me, they still give me jobs." Hopkins also shared a piece of advice for those hoping to ring in 2025 with a Dry January.

Advertisment

"I'm going to be 87 in two day's time. So I'm celebrating my long life — unexpectedly long life. So if you have a problem, you know where to go. Phone any intergroup, 12-step programme, whatever you could do. Because it is a killer. With that, Happy New Year," he said.

The actor was most recently seen in the period drama series "Those About to Die".