Anthony Hopkins' series 'Those About To Die' to debut on Prime Video in July

Mumbai: Historical drama series "Those About To Die", starring British veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, will make its debut on Prime Video on July 19, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The show, which comes from acclaimed director Roland Emmerich, will launch exclusively on the Amazon-owned streaming service in selected European countries as well as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India and sub-Sahara Africa, according to a press release.

Actor Iwan Rheon, best known for playing the sadistic Ramsay Bolton in hit series "Game of Thrones", also features in the 10-episode series, inspired by the non-fiction book of the same name by author Daniel P Mannix.

"Those About To Die" will immerse viewers into the spectacular, complex, and corrupt world of chariot racing and gladiatorial fights in ancient Rome.

Advertisment

"The races at Circus Maximus are controlled by four Patrician-owned corporations, the Blue, Red, White, and Green factions, and shares in the four factions are the most valuable things in Rome. As the taste in entertainment of the populace becomes more jaded and bloodthirsty, a specially designed stadium for gladiatorial combat is needed - the Colosseum.

"The scale of the stadium as well as the gladiatorial and animal combats is enormous – same as the underworld with the flourishing betting business. Underground, beneath the stands, thousands of people work and live—among them thousands who will die for the games," according to the official plotline.

The rest of the show's cast includes Tom Hughes, Sara Martins, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Jojo Macari, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, Moe Hashim and Rupert Penry Jones.

The series is written by Robert Rodat and directed by Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner.

The trio also serve as executive producers alongside Harald Kloser, Gianni Nunnari, Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Miguel A Palos Jr, Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland and Namit Malhotra.