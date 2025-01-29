Anthony Mackie clarifies his 'Captain America' shouldn't represent America remarks

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (PTI) Hollywood star Anthony Mackie has issued a clarification after he received backlash for saying that beloved superhero character Captain America doesn't not represent America.

Mackie, who headlines his first solo movie as the superhero in "Captain America: Brave New World", posted a note on his Instagram Stories.

“Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to," he wrote.

The controversy started during an event to promote "Brave New World" in Rome earlier this week where Mackie expressed his views on the symbolism of Captain America.

“Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honour, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable," he said at the event.

The actor's comments went viral on social media with many fans of the superhero character criticising Mackie for downplaying Captain America's patriotic values.

"Brave New World" marks Marvel Studios' first Captain America film since Chris Evans' Steve Rogers passed the shield to Mackie's Sam Wilson at the conclusion of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.

In the interim, Mackie starred in the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" (2021), which delved into the complexities and challenges of a Black man taking on the mantle of Captain America.

"Brave New World", directed by Julius Onah, is set to be released in theatres worldwide on February 14. The movie also features Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson and Harrison Ford.