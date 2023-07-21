Anthony Mackie-starrer 'Twisted Metal' series to premiere on Sony LIV on July 28

Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) Hollywood star Anthony Mackie's upcoming series "Twisted Metal" will make its debut on Sony LIV on July 28, the streamer said on Friday.

Adapted from popular PlayStation game series of the same title, the show is developed by Michael Jonathan Smith, a press release stated.

The show is described as a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers known for their work on "Deadpool" franchise.

Mackie plays the role of John Doe, a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland, as per the official description.

With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

"Twisted Metal" also stars Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Richard Cabral and Samoa Joe. PTI RB RB