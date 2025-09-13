Anthony Mackie's 'Desert Warrior' to premiere at Zurich Film Festival

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (PTI) "Desert Warrior", headlined by Hollywood star Anthony Mackie, is set to have its long-awaited world premiere at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival.

Directed by British filmmaker Rupert Wyatt, best known for "Rise of the Planet of the Apes", the film, which is set in the 7th century of Sadi Arabia, also stars “Mogul Mowgli” actor Aiysha Hart and Ben Kingsley of "Schindler's List".

The period action epic will be screened at the festival on September 28. MBC Studios said the film’s “talents” will be in attendance, but no specifics have been provided, as reported by entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film encountered issues after its grueling 2021 shoot in the Saudi desert. Following Wyatt left the project amid creative fissures, including wrangling over the movie's tone, pacing, and length. But later returned to its direction.

The story of the film takes place at a time when Saudi Arabia was made up of feuding tribes forever at loggerheads. The stage is set for an epic confrontation when Arabian princess Hind (Hart) refuses to become the concubine of the ruthless Emperor Kira (Kingsley).

Zurich Film Festival will commence on September 25 and will conclude on October 5. PTI ATR ATR ATR