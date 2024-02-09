Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy board 'Reacher' season three cast

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (PTI) Actors Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy are set to join the cast of Prime Video's popular series "Reacher" in its third season.

The streamer renewed the series, starring Alan Ritchson in the titular role, in December 2023. The third season will be based on "Persuader", the 7th book in author Lee Child’s global best-selling novel series.

According to a press release by the streamer, the new season will see Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

Hall, best known for starring in movies such as "The Breakfast Club", "Edward Scissorhands" and "Pirates of Silicon Valley", will portray Zachary Beck, a formidable and successful businessman who is also a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard.

"He is the owner of a rug import company that Reacher and his cohorts suspect is a cover for a more nefarious operation," read the character description.

Cassidy, who has appeared in shows such as "Lodge 49," and "The Man Who Fell to Earth", will play the character of Susan Duffy, “an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humour”.

Besides Ritchson, actor Maria Sten is returning to play Frances Neagley in the new season.

“Reacher”, developed by Nick Santora, started with its first season in February 2022 and returned with its second season in December 2023.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. PTI ATR RB RB