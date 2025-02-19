Anubhav Singh Bassi to host reality show '7 Days Live' for JioHotstar

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi will turn host for JioHotstar's upcoming reality series "7 Days Live", the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The show, where two contrasting social media creators will live together under one roof for a week, will stream live on the platform from February 22.

According to a press release, "7 Days Live" will offer "unedited content" to JioHotstar viewers.

Bassi described the series as "total entertainment guaranteed".

"I will be hosting such a show for the first time, so you can expect no serious speeches and no motivational talks, because that's just not me. I'll keep it fun, candid, and yes, with a bit of leg-pulling.

"But I'll definitely stir things up a little and push these guys to test their limits. After all, it's not just about content; it's about infinite possibilities," the comic said in a statement.

Also an actor, Bassi made his debut with the 2023 rom-com film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar", fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.