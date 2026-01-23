Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu reunite for courtroom drama ‘Assi’

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Friday dropped the first look of his next directorial "Assi", a courtroom drama headlined by actor Taapsee Pannu.

The filmmaker and studio T-Series shared a motion poster of the movie, which will be released in theatres on February 20.

"We forget. We forgive. But not this time. 80. Per day. Every day. #Assi - An urgent watch, only in cinemas from 20th Feb," read a joint post by Sinha and T-Series.

Pannu, who will be seen in the role of a lawyer in the movie, also shared the motion poster on her Instagram page.

"It’s been long... Long since we normalised this... See you in court... I mean the theatres... #Assi - an urgent watch, only in cinemas from 20th Feb," she wrote.

The movie marks a reunion between Pannu and Sinha after they collaborated on critically-acclaimed movies "Mulk" (2018) and 2020's "Thappad".

"Assi" will also feature Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Zeeshan Ayyub, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Bhargava.

In a press note, the makers said "Assi" is a relentless investigative thriller that unfolds through an intense, power-packed courtroom drama.

"As the film concludes, it leaves you questioning Why didn’t I know this? Or did I? Justice must be served, but first, justice must be defined. Are those proven guilty the only culprits?" they said.

Sinha, also known for hard-hitting dramas such as "Article 15", "Anek", "Bheed" and series "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack", has produced the movie through his banner Benaras Mediaworks Production alongside Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series. PTI RB RB RB