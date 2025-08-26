Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher send love filled messages to one another on 40th anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Veteran Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with special Instagram posts for one another on Tuesday.

Anupam posted a throwback video featuring "Outlander" actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe sending their best wishes to Kirron on Instagram.

"Dearest Kirron! HAPPY 40TH ANNIVERSARY! Wow! Feels like a lifetime! In our case it IS a lifetime! 10 years of beautiful friendship and 40Yrs of marriage! We have had our share of tough times. But we have survived these years with lot of grace, dignity and love! For many initial years we gave each other gifts and then it has been a bouquet of flowers," he wrote in the caption.

He recalled when Kirron fell ill, time travel romance "Outlander" was her favourite series and he somehow managed to connect with the lead pair for a personalised video for his wife.

"I somehow reached out to actors #CaitrionaBalfe and #SamHeughan playing your favourite characters for a personalised video for you to 'get well soon'! The video brought a big smile on your face in those tough times. Can’t thank @samheughan and @caitrionabalfe enough for this wonderful human gesture! Since I have run out of our pics together, here is that video. Hope it brings a smile on your face even today. Love and prayers always!" he added.

Kirron too celebrated the occasion by posting a picture of the couple at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary dearest @anupamkher. My best friend and partner," she captioned the post.

"My life's best years are with you. We have travelled the world together, laughed and enjoyed every moment. God bless you always," her caption read.

Anupam was last seen in "Tanvi The Great" alongside Shubhangi Dutt which focused on autism and the Indian army. He is set to appear next in the Vivek Agnihotri directed "The Bengal Files". PTI BK BK