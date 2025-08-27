Anupam Kher extends greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday wished his fans and followers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The 70-year-old shared a video of him joining hands while a montage of the festival played in the background.

"Many many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Ganesh Chaturthi! May Ganesh ji give you all the happiness and peace always! Ganpati Bappa Maurya," Kher wrote in the caption.

His "Tanvi The Great" co-star, Shubangi Dutt replied in a comment, writing, "Wishing you a very very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family Sir!!" Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anil Kapoor also conveyed greetings to their fans.

"Celebrations are always brighter with Bappa's blessings," Kareena wrote on Instagram Story.

Kher was last seen in "Tanvi The Great" which he also directed and produced. It focused on autism and the Indian army. He is set to appear next in the Vivek Agnihotri-directed "The Bengal Files".