Anupam Kher hopes to break cliches around portrayal of age and physical ability through 'Vijay 69'

Mumbai: Veteran movie star Anupam Kher says he is blessed that he gets to shatter age barriers in cinema by playing characters that not only challenge him but also push his physical boundaries like his upcoming feature, “Vijay 69”.

The movie follows the journey of Vijay, a 69-year-old man (Kher), who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon. The slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy.

Kher is grateful to filmmakers, including Sooraj Barjatya and Roy for giving him roles that question the norms associated with senior citizens whether it was “Uunchai” or his new release.

“I want to break this cliched thinking of people where it is believed that you can't do physical things beyond a certain age. It’s all in the mind unless you have some illness or something like that...

"We have filmmakers like Sooraj Barjatya, Akshay Roy, and others who are challenging themselves, and challenging the actor to do something like this,” Kher told PTI in an interview.

The actor said “Vijay 69” beautifully encapsulates the theme of chasing dreams at any age.

“Never give up; there’s no expiry date to your dreams, and you have to work hard for that. Like, in this film, Vijay just doesn’t dream, he achieves what he wants at the age of 69. It's not an impossible dream, and people think that these things happen in only films, this can happen (to anyone) and that is what separates it from other films.” Kher learned swimming at the age of 68 to play the role as the team wanted to stay authentic in their portrayal and didn’t wish to rely on visual effects.

“There should always be fear of failure in whatever you pick up and it's your fear of failure which gives you your best, and I like that challenge. ‘Vijay 69’ needed me to sort of participate in a film which had a triathlon as the main point of the film where one-and-half km of swimming is important. After that, you have to do 40 km of cycling and then 10 km of running,” he said.

“I did not know how to swim before, but I learned to swim at the age of 68. So, it challenged me and I managed it. They could have done without it, and with the special effects and everything. But I challenged myself so it's a parallel story of Anupam Kher and Vijay,” the actor added.

Kher said he dislocated his shoulder while filming a cycling scene for the film. Despite his injury, he pressed on to complete the scene.

The 69-year-old actor has faced health obstacles throughout his illustrious career while filming “Hum Aapke Hain Koun!” and “1942: A Love Story.” He was diagnosed with facial paralysis and typhoid during these productions but Kher said he didn't let the films get affected as it is his philosophy on undertaking difficult situations head-on.

“It's now called Bell's Palsy, which is a dignified name for this but it's facial paralysis, some people stay with that. Luckily, in my case, it was discovered earlier, but my face was twisted and the doctors said, ‘Please start these life-saving drugs, physiotherapy etc, those current kinds of a thing and two months bed rest’.” Kher said when his assistant handed him a glass of water with a straw, he realised his vulnerability. Instead of succumbing to the situation, he headed to the Filmistan Studio to shoot for the famous pillow sequence in “Hum Aapke Hain Koun!”.

He said he gathered the team, including Barjatya, lead actors Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit and explained his condition. The team initially thought he was joking.

"I can't talk, but if you can use me, I’ll be happy to shoot,” he told Barjatya.

“If you see that sequence, there is not a single close-up of mine and if you freeze, you will know that. So, life gives you situations and your attitude defines you,” Kher said.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, “Vijay 69”, also starring Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja, will debut on Netflix on November 8.