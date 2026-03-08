Anupam Kher joins Prabhas in 'Fauzi'

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Bollywood actor Anupam Kher became the latest addition to the star cast of Prabhas-starrer "Fauzi".

The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and is produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The story is set in the 1940s and focuses on a soldier in the Azad Hind Force.

Production banner announced the news with a post on its official X handle on Saturday on the occasion of Kher's 71st birthday. "Wishing the phenomenal. @AnupamPKher Ji a very Happy Birthday. It is an absolute honour to have you as part of the #Fauzi battalion. Wishing you a happy and a healthy year ahead," read the caption.

The film will be shot in a two-part series, with the second film being a prequel.

Kher's latest work is "Tanvi The Great", which also marked his return to direction. The film released in July 2025 and also starred Shubhangi Dutt alongside the actor.

He will next feature in "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2" alongside Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey. It is a sequel to the 2006 film with the same title. It also marks the 550th film for the actor.