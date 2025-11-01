Anupam Kher joins Sooraj Barjatya's next directorial

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Saturday announced he started shooting for frequent collaborator Sooraj Barjatya's next feature film.

Kher shared the news with a post on his X handle, which featured a video post of the actor alongside the filmmaker. Both have collaborated on several films, including "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" and "Vivah".

The upcoming project will also mark the 549th film for the actor. "ANNOUNCING MY 549th FILM. Delighted to share that my 549th untitled film started today with one and only SOORAJ BARJATYA," Kher wrote in the caption.

The actor said Barjatya was the fifth assistant of Mahesh Bhatt's acclaimed film "Saaransh", which marked both the acting debut and the breakthrough role for Kher.

"Presented him the auspicious shawl which I got from #Ayodhya! Sooraj was #MaheshBhatt Saab’s 5th assistant for my first film #Saaransh! It has been a long, happy, amazing and creatively joyous journey with him. Actually I am an integral part of @rajshrifilms and their family for all these years! As is the tradition, I have the privilege to be in the first shot of the film! Jai Shri Krishna," he wrote.

Kher's latest work is "Tanvi the Great", which he also directed. Featuring Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role, the film released in theatres on July 18. It also marked the second directorial for Kher. PTI ATR ATR ATR