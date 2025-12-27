Anupam Kher lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar': I am so proud of it

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a video on social media as he praised Aditya Dhar's latest directorial, "Dhurandhar", and called it an important film.

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, the film released in theatres on December 5 and has already crossed the mark of Rs 1000 crore with its worldwide box office collection.

Produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, it revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.

Kher uploaded a video on his Instagram handle on Friday. "Heartfelt to express the happiness of 'Dhurandhar's' success in a speechless way! So made this video! Although I have nothing to do with this film directly! But why 'Dhurandhar' is a very important film and passion. How this film has inspired me to do a good job! Many many congratulations and best wishes to Aditya Dhar and your entire team," read the caption.

Praising the film for its success, the actor said he feels proud of the film despite not being in it.

"I don’t have a role in this film. I am not connected to anything. But I don’t know why, with the success of this film, my heart is very peaceful. And I have felt peace and pride. I have felt pride. His great success," he is heard saying in the video.

"I am so generously proud and happy about the success of the film, and about the film shutting so many people’s thought processes. Try a lot. And people are calling me from abroad. I have nothing to do with them — that you have seen 'Dhurandhar', you have done a great job," he added.

The makers have also announced the second part of the film, which is set to release in theatres on March 19.