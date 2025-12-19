Anupam Kher meets Kamal Haasan: Have been admirer of his craft and varied performances for years

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Actor Anupam Kher penned a lengthy note on social media as he met South star Kamal Haasan and called him "one of the finest actors of Indian cinema".

Kher shared a picture alongside Haasan, whom he met at Delhi airport, on his X handle on Friday and said he has been an admirer of the actor's work over the years.

"Was delighted to meet one of the FINEST actors of Indian Cinema #KamalHassan ji at the Delhi Airport! Have been an admirer of his craft and varied performances for years. Have learnt so much from him as an actor. His list of great performances is countless," Kher wrote in his post.

The "Saaransh" actor said he had a "rich conversation" with Hassan.

"We sat in the airport lounge for almost an hour. In that one hour it seemed we spoke about a lifetime! So many topics- world cinema, #KBalachander sir, life lessons, favourite books and of course the great #RajniKanth sir! It was a RICH conversation! Thank you sir for your wisdom, warmth and appreciation! Love, respect and prayers always! @ikamalhaasan. #Actors #Airport," he wrote.

Kher's latest work is "Tanvi the Great", which also marked his return to direction after 23 years following his debut with 2002's "Om Jai Jagadish", starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

Haasan featured in "Thug Life". Released in June, the film was directed by Mani Ratnam. PTI ATR ATR ATR