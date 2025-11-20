Anupam Kher meets Rekha, calls her 'eternal'

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Actor Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note for Bollywood star Rekha, calling her "an epitome of grace, beauty and warmth", as he reunited with her at an event.

Anupam shared two pictures from the premiere of Farhan Akhtar-starrer "120 Bahadur" on his Instagram handle on Wednesday.

The first picture had both actors posing for the camera. Whereas Anupam wore formals, Rekha opted for a pastel sari with statement earrings. The following slide had Anupam's solo picture.

"It was a pleasure to meet #Rekha ji at the premiere of #120Bahadur! She is the epitome of not only grace and beauty, but also of warmth and magnanimity of appreciating the other person! There is and there will be never anybody like her. SHE IS ETERNAL! #Icon #Legend #Cinema," he wrote in the caption.

Both have worked together in "Sansar" (1987) and "Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai", which released in 1990. Their last work together was "Super Nani". Directed by Indra Kumar, the film released in 2014.