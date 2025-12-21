Anupam Kher shares pictures with Kareena Kapoor: Have watched her grow into very fine actor

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Actor Anupam Kher went down memory lane and recalled working with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time in "Refugee", as he met her on a flight.

Kher penned a lengthy note on his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared pictures alongside the actor. The "Saaransh" actor said he witnessed the growth of Khan over the years and she did "make it big" in the industry.

Khan's debut film "Refugee" released in 2000. It was directed by acclaimed filmmaker J P Dutta and also featured Abhishek Bachchan, who was also making his acting debut.

"IN FLIGHT WITH KAREENA: First time I met #Bebo was on the sets of JP Dutta’s #Refugee! Year was 2000! And It was her debut film. She was stunningly beautiful, confident yet vulnerable, restless to make it big (which she did) and amazingly real as a person! Over the years I have watched her grow into a very fine and elegant actress," he wrote.

The film centred around Bachchan’s character, a nameless Indian Muslim who helps illegal refugees cross the border between India and Pakistan in the Great Rann of Kutch. He eventually falls in love with a refugee’s daughter, played by Khan.

Kher, who essayed the role of Jaan Mohammad in the film, said he was elated to know that Khan is still "hungry for great roles" even after 25 years.

"Yesterday, we were in the same flight! We chatted about lots of things. 25 years later was delightfully happy to find that she is hungry for great roles, remains a beautiful person who still is real and loves conversations. Thank you dearest #Kareena for your warmth and appreciation! Yes! I do look the same in all these years. May God keep you and your family happy and healthy! Love and prayers always. #Diva Actor @kareenakapoorkhan," he added. PTI ATR ATR ATR