Anupam Kher wishes Sooraj Barjatya on his birthday: You are truly a national treasure

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Actor Anupam Kher congratulated filmmaker and his friend Sooraj Barjatya on his 62nd birthday in a lengthy note on social media and said his films are filled with "values, relationships, faith, and goodness".

Kher recalled meeting the filmmaker at the sets of "Saaransh", where he served as an assistant director to Mahesh Bhatt. The "Khosla Ka Ghosla" actor shared a post alongside the filmmaker on his Instagram handle on Sunday.

"Happy Birthday, dearest Sooraj Barjatya. In your own quiet, dignified way, you are truly a national treasure. The kind of films you choose to make — filled with values, relationships, faith, and goodness — very few even dare to attempt today. From the days of #Saaransh to the film you are making now, I have had the privilege of watching your journey up close. And what a journey it has been — consistent, graceful, and rooted in conviction," Kher wrote in the caption.

"In an industry that constantly changes itself, you have remained steadfast in your belief that goodness works. And that belief has touched millions of hearts. Thank you for being my friend.

Thank you for being one of my favourite directors. And thank you for reminding us that cinema can still be pure. #HappyBirthdaySooraj," he added.

Kher featured in several projects directed by Barjatya, including "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" in 1994, "Vivah" in 2006, and "Uunchai", which released in 2022. PTI ATR ATR ATR