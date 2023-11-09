Anupam Kher wraps up shoot of his next film ‘Vijay 69’

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday said he has completed filming for his upcoming movie, “Vijay 69”.

Advertisment

Billed as a slice-of-life, the film follows the story of a sexagenarian man (Kher) who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. It is directed by Akshay Roy of “Meri Pyari Bindu” fame.

Kher penned a heartfelt note for the film's team and described the experience of working on the film as “exhilarating”.

“And it is a #FilmWrap for #Vijay69! What an incredible, exhilarating and satisfying journey this has been!! In a career span of 40 years and having done 540 films, I came across a film which enhances my own philosophy of ‘never giving up’.

Advertisment

"There is a sense of emptiness within me that the shoot is over, but I am extremely eager to share my journey of this beautiful film with all of you!” the 68-year-old actor captioned the post with a celebratory video of the wrap-up party.

“Vijay 69” is produced by YRF Entertainment, the newly launched digital arm of production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Kher thanked the film's producers, fellow performers, and technicians for their assistance and contribution towards the making of the movie.

"Thank you @yrf! Thank you, my genius writer-director, #AkshayRoy! Thank you, my fellow actors, and technicians for your love, warmth & appreciation throughout the making of Vijay69!! Sorry! If I hurt anybody unintentionally during the making of this film. Special thanks to my friend @chunkypanday for the person and the performance he has put in here! Jai to all!” In addition to this, Kher also has two more films coming out: “Kaagaz 2” and “The Signature”. PTI KKP BK BK