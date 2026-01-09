Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' completes 100 days in theatres

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s directorial venture "Tanvi The Great" has completed 100 days in theatres, marking a notable milestone for the film.

Released in select theatres in September, the film has sustained its theatrical run on the back of steady audience interest and positive word of mouth since its opening, the film's team said in a statement.

Headlined by newcomer Shubhangi Dutt, "Tanvi The Great" follows the journey of Tanvi Raina, a young woman on the autism spectrum who dreams of joining the Indian Army and hoisting the national flag at the Siachen Glacier.

Kher, who has also penned the film's screenplay in collaboration with Abhishek Dixit and Ankur Suman, said the film was made with conviction and sincerity.

He added that the audience response over the weeks has been reassuring and that the team is encouraged by the way the story has connected with viewers across age groups.

The film features an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Iain Glen and Karan Tacker.

On the technical front, the film brings together an international creative team, with music and sound design by Oscar winners M M Keeravaani and Resul Pookutty, respectively, and cinematography by Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara. PTI RB RB RB