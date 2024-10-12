Anuradha Juju Palakurthi releases 'Shaaradey', 1st devotional song by Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

New Delhi: Indian-American musician Anuradha Juju Palakurthi has released "Shaaradey – Saraswati Vandana", a devotional song dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, marking a historic collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Marathi-language song, composed by Kamlesh Bhadkamkar with lyrics by Arun Sangole, is the first Indian devotional track to be ever recorded by the prestigious orchestra at Abbey Road Studios in London.

"Shaaradey – Saraswati Vandana" is produced by Juju's Boston-based music production company Juju Productions.

A tribute to Saraswati, the goddess of arts, music, and education, the song aims to highlight the importance of integrating music and the arts into early education, a practice rooted in India’s ancient traditions, a press release said.

Palakurthi, singer and executive producer, expressed hope that "Shaaradey" would inspire a revival of classical Indian music in education.

“Teaching classical Indian music not only enhances academic success but also instills cultural pride and builds character. I hope this recording encourages Indian musicians to support this educational shift," she said.