Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to now release in September 2024

Mumbai: Director Anurag Basu’s upcoming movie “Metro... In Dino” has a new release date of September 13, 2024, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film, a spiritual sequel to Basu's 2007 movie "Life in a... Metro", will feature an an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

"#MetroInDino gets a new release date. This anthology of heartwarming stories will now release on 13th September 2024," T-Series posted on its social media handles.

“Metro… In Dino” was previously scheduled to release in theatres in December 2023, before it was moved to March 29, 2024.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. It has music by Pritam, who earlier collaborated with Basu on films “Gangster”, “Life in a... Metro”, “Barfi!”, “Jagga Jasoos”, and “Ludo”.