Anurag Basu’s 'Metro… In Dino' to release in July 2025

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Basu’s upcoming movie “Metro… In Dino” has a new release date of July 4, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The anthology film, a follow-up to Basu’s 2007 movie “Life in a… Metro”, will feature an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

“When love, fate and city life collide, magic is bound to happen! #MetroInDino brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on #July4th in cinemas near you," production banner T-Series posted on its social media handles.

The announcement comes days after there were rumours that the movie, which has faced several delays, might not come out in theatres this year.

The film’s team, however, dismissed the rumours at the time.

“On the contrary to some media reports claiming that 'Metro In Dino' is getting pushed, we confirm the movie is releasing this year in 2025," the team said in a statement.

"Metro… In Dino" is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd.

It has music by Pritam, who earlier collaborated with Basu on films “Gangster”, “Life in a… Metro”, “Barfi!”, “Jagga Jasoos”, and “Ludo”.