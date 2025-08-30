Anurag Kashyap, Vetrimaaran, Lijo, Ashwin unite to launch trailer of Manoj Bajpayee's ‘Jugnuma’

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) India’s leading filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vetri Maaran, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Nag Ashwin and Raj B Shetty came together on Saturday to unveil the trailer of Manoj Bajpayee's new film “Jugnuma”.

The film, directed by Raam Reddy of “Thithi” fame, is billed as a big-screen spectacle rooted in magical realism. It is presented by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga along with Kashyap.

"'Jugnuma' is @raamreddy.creates ‘s labour of love and a film that has genuinely impacted me as a filmmaker and an audience and that’s why all of us are supporting the film. So happy that Vetri, Lijo, Raj & Nag, have come onboard to support the film and here we present the trailer to you," Kashyap posted on Instagram along with the movie's trailer.

Set in the late 1980s, the film follows Dev (Bajpayee),who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas. In spite of all efforts, more fires break out, leading him to see himself and his family for who they truly are.

Titled "The Fable" in English, the movie features dialogues by writer Varun Grover and an ensemble cast which also includes Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose and Tillotama Shome.

For Reddy, having his fellow filmmakers unveil the trailer of his film was nothing short of “surreal”.

“To have some of the most visionary storytellers of our generation come together in support of ‘Jugnuma’ is both humbling and deeply affirming. This film was born out of an intimate journey into magical realism… to see it embraced by such giants of Indian cinema makes me believe that cinema really is a dream worth fighting for,” he said.

"Jugnuma" has already travelled the international festival circuit, premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2024, winning Best Film at the Leeds International Film Festival and bagging the Special Jury Prize at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The film, backed by Flip Films, is set for a nationwide theatrical release on September 12.