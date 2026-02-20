Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bandar’ to release on May 22

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film, "Bandar", starring Bobby Deol, is scheduled to arrive in cinema halls worldwide on May 22.

Headlined by Deol, the movie is said to be inspired by real-life events and follows the story of a fading star accused of rape, shining a light on systemic injustices, silenced voices in courtrooms, and the harsh realities of a deeply flawed legal framework.

In an Instagram post, the makers announced the release date of the film.

“See you at the movies on 22nd May 2026”, the post read, alongside the poster of Deol from “Bandar”.

Kashyap has written the script of “Bandar” in collaboration with Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee of acclaimed OTT shows, “Paatal Lok” and “Kohrra” fame. Sharma has been garnering rave reviews for his latest show, “Kohrra 2”.

Last year in July, “Bandar” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in the special presentations category.

Actors Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, and Nagesh Bhosle round out the cast of “Bandar”.

The film is produced by actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi under his banner Saffron Magicworks, and Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Kashyap's widely-acclaimed movie, "Kennedy", released on ZEE5 on Friday after a delay of three years.