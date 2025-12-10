Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' gets selected for Letterboxd’s first-ever Video Store

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Anurag Kashyap’s globally acclaimed directorial "Kennedy" became the only Indian film to be selected for Letterboxd’s first-ever Video Store.

Letterboxd, a social platform for film lovers to log, review, rate, and discover movies, will officially launch its online film-rental platform, Video Store, on Wednesday.

It will feature a curated mix of acclaimed movies, exclusive Academy Award submissions, and festival hits unavailable elsewhere. Video Store is billed as the next evolution of the platform's mission of film discovery, with movies available across 23 countries for now, according to a press release.

Featuring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, the film is a Mumbai-set police noir, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Kashyap said "Kennedy" is one of his most personal films.

“I am happy that finally the film will be available for the general audience to watch in some parts of the world. It’s one of my most personal films and would love to get the audience feedback and reaction, and I am thankful to Letterboxd for putting it on their new platform. And I am hopeful that we’ll soon be able to release it in India too as the producers are working on it," he said in a statement.

The film is produced by Ranjan Singh, Good Bad Films and Zee Studios.

"It’s a great moment that after traveling to almost 30 festivals across the world, the film will be available to cinephiles in these countries and we are extremely proud as the only Indian film in this line-up," Singh said.

"We want to thank Letterboxd for choosing Kennedy and our studio partners Zee Studios for the support that they’ve given to make this possible. We are working together on the India release of the film soon," he added.

Umesh Bansal, chief business officer of Zee Studios, said, "Extremely elated to see 'Kennedy' being talked about very highly in the Overseas market. This is a film, which we are truly proud of. We thank Letterboxd for this opportunity & are awaiting to see the audiences' response." The film has also been screened at several film festivals including Sydney International Film Festival (Australia), Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (South Korea), Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (Switzerland), MOTELX - Lisbon International Horror Film Festival, Indie Meme Film Festival (Austin, Texas), Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (Australia), London Indian Film Festival (UK), Fantastic Fest (USA), Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the Kolkata International Film Festival, among others.

The film will be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Switzerland.