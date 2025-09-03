Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' trailer out, Aaishvary Thackeray debuts in dual role

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film "Nishaanchi" and described it as a story that carries everything he loves about Hindi cinema.

Starring debutant Aaishvary Thackeray alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra, the Amazon MGM Studios India film dives into the gripping lives of twin brothers — Babloo and Dabloo — mirror images yet stark opposites in their beliefs.

The trailer is set in the early 2000s in Uttar Pradesh, where the lives of Babloo Nishaanchi, Rangeeli Rinku, and Dabloo collide in unexpected ways. Thackeray plays a dual role. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 19. Kashyap, known for films such as "Black Friday", "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Dev D", and "Ugly", called "Nishaanchi" his most cinematic movie.

"'Nishaanchi' is a story I’ve carried with me for years. It’s my most cinematic film with a classic story at its center involving emotion, betrayal, action - everything I grew up loving in Hindi films. Working with Amazon MGM Studios India was extremely fruitful as they trusted me completely," he said in a statement.

"Aaishvary, Vedika, Monika, Zeeshan, Kumud and every single actor in the film— they didn’t just act, they lived and breathed these characters. Their commitment to the story and the authenticity of their performances shines in the film. And my crew matched that passion frame by frame, making the film come out so good. And the music — also carries that same emotion that runs through the film, and amplifies the story. I am confident that the audience will really like the music," he added.

Thackeray said the project allowed him to explore different sides of himself. "'Nishaanchi' will always be very close to my heart, not just because it’s my first film, but because it allowed me to explore so many different sides of myself. Playing twins who are complete opposites challenged me in every way—emotionally, physically, and as an actor... I’m nervous, but also excited, to finally share this world with everyone." Pinto said she has admired Kashyap's work for years and working with him has been a dream come true.

"What’s even more exciting is how different this film is, even for him. He’s crafted a world that feels fresh, layered, and so full of surprises. Playing Rangeeli Rinku has been a beautiful challenge. At first glance, she looks like this sweet, innocent girl and my look in the film reflects that but deep down, she’s fierce, bold, and full of spirit, which you’ll feel the moment you watch the teaser," she said.

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of India Originals, Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, added, "We at Amazon MGM Studios India, are thrilled to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap for this film - a filmmaker whose bold and emotionally charged storytelling has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. The film’s cast led by debutants Aaishvary and Vedika, have delivered outstanding performances, and we are eager for audiences to experience their magic on the big screen.

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, "Nishaanchi" is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap.

The film also stars Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. PTI ATR BK BK