Anushka Sen makes singing debut with 'Chameleon'

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Actor Anushka Sen, known for featuring in Prime Video's "Dil Dosti Dilemma", is set to make her singing debut with "Chameleon", which will release on November 18, across platforms.

Sen made her acting debut as a child actor on television and has appeared in projects such as "Baalveer" and "Khoob Ladi Mardaani – Jhansi Ki Rani".

The actor shared the news on her Instagram handle on Sunday, which featured the poster of the track. "MY FIRST SONG 'CHAMELEON OUT' ON 18TH NOVEMBER ON ALL PLATFORMS. New beginnings. New journey. I have always had a deep love for Music. You guys have been a major part of my life and career, supported me and given me so much love," she wrote.

"This new chapter is very special and personal to me. Eternally grateful to @kenlewisproducer, who gave me this opportunity. It’s been such a privilege to work with an extraordinary person like you. We co-created this from our hearts, hope you all listen to this and simply feel something," she added.

Sen's latest work is "Kill Dill - The Heartbreak Club". Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, the series is based on the book by Novoneel Chakraborty, titled "The Heartbreak Club: One Girl Vs One Twisted Legacy". It consisted of 10 episodes and released on Prime Video.