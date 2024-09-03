Anya Taylor-Joy says she wants to play Elsa from 'Frozen' in live-action movie

Beijing, Sep 3 (PTI) Actor Anya Taylor-Joy says she would love to portray Princess Elsa in a live-action adaptation of hit animated musical "Frozen".

Taylor-Joy, who recently starred as Imperator Furiosa in George Miller's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Story", told Vogue Hong Kong in an interview that Elsa, voiced by music star Idina Menzel in two films, has been her favourite since childhood.

"I think Frozen would be pretty great. It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand," the actor said when asked about her dream role from Disney movies.

"Also, you’d just be the favourite at every kid’s birthday party. All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say, 'My auntie is Elsa.’ That would be pretty sick," she added.

Taylor-Joy, also known for her critically-acclaimed performances in "Split", "The Witch", "The Northman" as well as Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit", said she wants to do a "musical" project as she is a "bit addicted to hard work".

"(It's) like(s) having an impossible mountain to climb," she said.

"The idea of having to be able to sing, dance and act at the same time would just really thrill me," Taylor-Joy added.

The first "Frozen" movie was released in 2013 followed by another installment in 2019. Inspired by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale "The Snow Queen", the films follow the adventure of two sisters Elsa and Anna, the princesses in the fictional Scandinavian Kingdom of Arendelle.

At the D23 event last month, Disney had announced the third installment in the hit franchise. It will be released in theatres on November 24, 2027. PTI ATR RB