AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan elated over brother Chiranjeevi's Guinness record

Amaravati, Sep 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday expressed delight over the news of his elder brother and Telugu superstar K Chiranjeevi being honoured by the Guinness World Records with an award for the 'Most Prolific Film Star' in Indian Cinema.

The Guinness World Records specifically recognised the megastar's 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs from 156 films, spanning 45 years.

Responding to his brother's achievement, Kalyan said, "Amidst these quite troubling times, it (Guinness record) came as a sweet and pleasant news. I congratulated him (Chiranjeevi). A record is something, it is a testimony of one's journey. What that person had achieved," Kalyan told PTI Video at Janasena office in Mangalagiri, and reminisced that they used to have a large Guinness Book of World Records in their residence.

According to the actor-politician, the accolade of his brother will inspire many who want to contribute something to the society and also inspire others.

"I think the award given to him will inspire the new generation. My brother bagging this record has immensely elated me. He is not only a brother but also a father figure." Further, the Janasena leader congratulated the makers of the Hindi film 'Lapataa Ladies', India's official entry to Oscars 2025.

"I saw the film long back when it released... In fact, I also told my son that it's a good film to watch and I didn't realise it was nominated for Oscars. My heartfelt congratulations to the actors, the storyteller, the writers and the directors and the entire team," he said. PTI STH ROH