Applause Entertainment acquires rights to 6 Jeffrey Archer novels

Mumbai: Applause Entertainment has acquired the exclusive screen rights to six of Jeffrey Archer’s most famous novels, including “The Clifton Chronicles”, “Fourth Estate” and “The Eleventh Commandment”.

Spanning political drama, espionage, media power struggles, and multi-generational family sagas, these six titles offer a vast and versatile narrative canvas, rooted in Archer’s signature style of pace, plot twists, and character-driven storytelling, a release said here.

Applause will reimagine and develop these stories into premium series and feature films across languages and platforms, bringing Archer’s world to screen.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, said, “This is a milestone moment for us. We’ve told stories reimagined from Indian books, formats, and real events and now we step into the world of global fiction.

“Jeffrey Archer’s novels are compelling, character-rich, and built for screen. To reimagine these stories with scale and style, and to position them for audiences across the globe, that’s the creative opportunity we’re excited about.” Archer said it was an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Nair and the team at Applause Entertainment.

“Their passion for storytelling, their body of work, and their global outlook make them the perfect partners to bring my books to screen.

"I’ve always had a deep fondness for India, a nation that has embraced my stories like its own and as an ardent cricket lover, it’s a country I feel incredibly connected to. I’m thrilled to see my characters and stories take on a new life, across India, and far beyond,” he added.

The other three books that Applause has acquired are “First Among Equals”, “Sons of Fortune” and “Heads You Win”.