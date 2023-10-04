Sajal Aly, Wahaj Ali to star in Indian show, 'The Pink Shirt'

Mumbai: Content studio Applause Entertainment and production company Zindagi on Tuesday announced their second series "The Pink Shirt", starring Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Wahaj Ali.

The eight-episode web series will have its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival 2023 Sydney (SXSW) at Palace Central Cinema on October 16, according to a press release.

"The Pink Shirt", directed by Kashif Nisar and written by Bee Gul, is the only South Asian Web Series selected at the SXSW, Sydney.

Applause Entertainment and Zindagi had earlier announced their maiden series "Farar", starring “Joyland” star Sarwat Gilani and directed by Mehreen Jabbar.

"The Pink Shirt" is described as a "riveting take on modern-day relationships, their love, challenges, and struggles in a raw and real way".

"The drama revolves around the journey of Sophia and Umer being stuck in their respective toxic relationships with their partners Sameer and Sara and how they then discover an alluring intensity and embark on a transformative journey towards love that mends them as people," read the official description.

Sajal Aly, best known for starring in 2016 film "Mom", said "The Pink Shirt" challenged her in ways she never imagined and she had to delve deep into the complexities of human connections.

"It's a journey I've embraced with open arms, and as we prepare for its world premiere in Sydney, I can't contain my excitement to share this emotional voyage with the world," she added.

Wahaj Ali said working on the series turned out to be an "absolute delight".

"Portraying the complexities of human relationships in 'The Pink Shirt' has been a remarkable challenge and the script demanded an exploration of emotions and vulnerabilities that pushed me as an actor. I can't wait for the audiences to embark on this emotional rollercoaster with us," he added.

Director Kashif Nisar said he is "humbled and thrilled" to showcase the series at the SXSW Sydney.

"It was an absolute pleasure working with Shailja and Bee Gul on this project, and we couldn’t be happier for Zindagi and Applause Entertainment’s collaboration as this merger provides us with the ultimate platform this special project really needs," he added.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer (Special Projects) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said, "I couldn't be happier to announce our yet another collaboration with Applause Entertainment. It's truly thrilling to see 'The Pink Shirt' selected as the only South Asian web series at the prestigious SXSW Film Festival Sydney..."