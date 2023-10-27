Apple TV+ announces new documentary about John Lennon's murder

Los Angeles: Apple TV+ is coming out with a three-part documentary series, exploring the life and murder of music icon John Lennon.

Advertisment

Described as the "most thoroughly researched examination" of 1980 murder of The Beatles frontman, the documentary is titled “John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial” and narrated by Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland.

It will feature exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen photographs of the crime scene, as well as explore the investigation and conviction of Lennon's killer Mark David Chapman.

"The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office; and the series includes exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses — speaking for the first time — along with some of Lennon’s closest friends, revealing shocking details of Lennon’s tragic murder.

"'John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial' also features interviews with Chapman’s defense lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives and prosecutors," a press release issued by the streaming service stated.

The series is directed by Nick Holt and Rob Coldstream. It is produced by the Emmy Award-winning team at 72 Films.